CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 421 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 48.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,263 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,112,000 after acquiring an additional 739,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,068,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,758,000 after acquiring an additional 307,735 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $10,501,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. 2,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,029. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

