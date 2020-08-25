CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Update

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

