Crystal Clear Hits Market Capitalization of $5,996.27 (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Crystal Clear token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $5,996.27 and approximately $5.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00129342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.54 or 0.01730508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00192797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00155559 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io . The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken . Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

