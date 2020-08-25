CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $50.00 at Roth Capital

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoPort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $36.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.92. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $40.52.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,144 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,574 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter worth $369,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 50.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,428 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,765 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

