Critical Survey: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) vs. Evertec (OTCMKTS:EVTC)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and Evertec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Evertec 0 3 1 0 2.25

Evertec has a consensus price target of $30.60, indicating a potential downside of 13.63%. Given Evertec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evertec is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evertec has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Evertec shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Evertec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Evertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -63.24% N/A -92.23% Evertec 18.00% 45.03% 12.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Evertec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.96 -$4.52 million N/A N/A Evertec $487.37 million 5.22 $103.47 million $1.81 19.57

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

Evertec beats Digerati Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.