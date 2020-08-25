Critical Analysis: SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) versus Wins Finance (OTCMKTS:WINS)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SBI and Wins Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wins Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBI and Wins Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $3.39 billion 1.55 $344.88 million N/A N/A Wins Finance $100,000.00 4,914.37 $10.49 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SBI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wins Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and Wins Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 13.44% 8.98% 0.98% Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SBI has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wins Finance has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBI beats Wins Finance on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services. This segment operates proprietary trading system, which allows investors to trade stocks and bonds through electronic trading systems without stock exchanges. The Asset Management Business segment is involved in the venture capital, buyout investment, and financial and economic information activities. This segment also provides asset management services; and invests in hedge funds and private equity funds. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-ALA as ingredient. This segment is also involved in the research and development of treatment methods and pharmaceuticals in autoimmune diseases and cancer fields. The company is also involved in the operation of various online intermediate services; development and trading of investment properties; provision of guarantee services for house rentals; and manufacture of mining chips, and development of mining systems. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

