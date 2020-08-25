Critical Analysis: Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Rosetta Stone shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Rosetta Stone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bill.com and Rosetta Stone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $108.35 million 62.71 -$7.31 million N/A N/A Rosetta Stone $182.70 million 3.82 -$12.96 million ($0.55) -51.56

Bill.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rosetta Stone.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bill.com and Rosetta Stone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 4 7 0 2.64 Rosetta Stone 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bill.com currently has a consensus target price of $80.90, indicating a potential downside of 13.58%. Rosetta Stone has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.85%. Given Rosetta Stone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rosetta Stone is more favorable than Bill.com.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Rosetta Stone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -17.73% -17.32% -1.44% Rosetta Stone -10.28% N/A -9.91%

Summary

Rosetta Stone beats Bill.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

