Credit Suisse Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

