CPChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80,792.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. CPChain has a market cap of $885,785.16 and approximately $80,792.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00775755 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005725 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037689 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00676541 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

