Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 148,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,549. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.