Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 625.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $2,964,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,119 shares of company stock worth $29,889,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $698.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,469. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $704.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.89.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

