Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,203 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

