Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 590 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 8.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.01. The stock had a trading volume of 563,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,458,326. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

