Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 522,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,393,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98.

