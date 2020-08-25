Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 22,046 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,936,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 43,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 571,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,333,064. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

