Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 10,938 International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 371,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 183,370 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 507,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 62,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 6,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 45,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.30. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.