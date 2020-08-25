Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 461.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after acquiring an additional 749,490 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $257,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 9,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

