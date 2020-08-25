Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,963. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,791.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

