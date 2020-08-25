Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $26,865,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 283.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,158. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $244.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.