Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The Western Union by 17.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $116,000.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of WU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

