Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Invests $301,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 169,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. 11,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

