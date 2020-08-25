Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after buying an additional 6,255,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after buying an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after buying an additional 1,429,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,698,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.77. 2,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,510. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day moving average is $159.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

