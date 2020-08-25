Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Grows Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $239.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.