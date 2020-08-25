Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys Shares of 6,851 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 264,963 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 4,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

