Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys New Shares in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,914,000 after buying an additional 2,150,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,164,000 after buying an additional 1,049,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,715,000 after buying an additional 959,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,587,000 after buying an additional 407,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,796,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after buying an additional 1,034,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,034. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.