Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys New Shares in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,914,000 after buying an additional 2,150,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,164,000 after buying an additional 1,049,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,715,000 after buying an additional 959,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,587,000 after buying an additional 407,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,796,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after buying an additional 1,034,587 shares during the last quarter.
COLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,034. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.
About AmeriCold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
