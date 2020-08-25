Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in First Solar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Solar by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 150.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,896. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

