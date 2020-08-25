Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 8,468 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 141.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 55.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 51.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GSK traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. 84,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,493. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

