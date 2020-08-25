Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 2,477 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.21. 2,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,173. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.