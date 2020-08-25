Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 13,360 American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 539.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

