Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires New Holdings in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 114.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 42,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,047. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -4.50. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. Research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

