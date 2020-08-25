Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 27,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 5,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,511. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

