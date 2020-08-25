Coty (COTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COTY stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Coty has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

