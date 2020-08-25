COTI (COTI) Hits Market Cap of $43.69 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded down 2% against the dollar. COTI has a market cap of $43.69 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00126367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.01721809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00192217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00151729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins.



