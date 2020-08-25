Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Friday, August 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

OFC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $1,634,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $295,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

