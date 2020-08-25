Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,994.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 825,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 82,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 64,177 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

