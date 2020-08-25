Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

