Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,027,000 after acquiring an additional 411,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

