Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $832,000 Position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 3.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 1,116.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

