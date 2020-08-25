Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Hershey by 55.6% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 19.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.