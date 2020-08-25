Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after buying an additional 1,229,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after acquiring an additional 521,768 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of State Street by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 439,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.
State Street Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.