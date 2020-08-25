Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after buying an additional 1,229,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after acquiring an additional 521,768 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of State Street by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 439,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

