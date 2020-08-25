Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Clorox by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Clorox by 665.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Clorox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.00. 32,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

