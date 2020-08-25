Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 54,900 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

CSX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,493. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,716. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.