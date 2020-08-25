Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 39,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.31. 234,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

