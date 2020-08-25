Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,350. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

