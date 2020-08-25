Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $15,844,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of TT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.29. 2,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,362. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

