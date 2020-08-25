Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after buying an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after buying an additional 186,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,771,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after buying an additional 39,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

TROW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,837. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.