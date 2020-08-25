Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 77,990 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000.

FIF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

In other 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH news, insider James Murchie purchased 6,500 shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215.00.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

