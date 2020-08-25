Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 190.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $785,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.85.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

