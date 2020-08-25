Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 99,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.