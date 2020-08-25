Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Fund during the first quarter worth $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in China Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in China Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Fund by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of China Fund in the first quarter valued at about $773,000.

Get China Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. 24,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,075. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. China Fund Inc has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $25.83.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN).

Receive News & Ratings for China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.